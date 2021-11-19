Russian retailer X5 moves into financial services with X5 Bank launch

MOSCOW, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer X5 said on Friday it has started offering financial services under its X5 Bank brand in an effort to increase customer interaction and loyalty while reducing operating expenditure with lower acquiring costs.

X5, which operates more than 18,500 stores across Russia, told Reuters last month that its move into online delivery, financial services and media were all geared towards greater customer contact, but its brick-and-mortar business remains the priority and core driver for a target of at least 10% annual growth in the next few years.

In the initial phase, the company's digital card will be available to users in 10 major cities, X5 said in a statement, and also offers customers 2% cashback on purchases and interest rates of up to 8%, in line with the market.

Group Chief Executive Officer Igor Shekhterman said a debit card combining loyalty points and banking functionality would help keep customers closer for longer, something X5 is also hoping to achieve with media platform food.ru.

In an interview last month, Shekhterman said the bank would also reduce acquiring costs, which would lead to lower operating expenditure.

Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

