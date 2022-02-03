Russian service sector activity contracts in Jan as foreign sales slow

MOSCOW, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Activity in Russia's service sector contracted in January for the fourth month running, hampered by a drop in foreign sales, but the decline was the slowest in that period, as a downturn in client demand eased, a business survey showed on Thursday.

IHS Markit's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 49.8 in January from 49.5 in December, just below the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction.

New export business fell at its fastest pace since December 2020, amid heightened tensions between Russia and the West over security concerns in Europe.

Weak demand conditions also put pressure on employment, with firms cutting workforce numbers at the quickest pace for 13 months, as backlogs again fell.

"Price pressures continued to be troublesome, as higher utility and supplier costs were partially passed on to clients, and to a greater extent, despite subdued demand," said Sian Jones, senior economist at survey compiler IHS Markit.

Annual inflation in Russia has accelerated to its highest level since early 2016, well above the central bank's 4% target. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the bank to hike its key interest rate by 100 basis points to 9.5% on Feb. 11. read more

"As upward risks to inflation remain abound, the central bank may need to take further action over the coming months to rein in price hikes," Jones said.

A sister survey showed on Monday that Russian manufacturing activity expanded in January thanks to new orders and stronger demand that prompted companies to step up hiring. read more

