Russia's cenbank extends restrictions on money transfers abroad until March 31















MOSCOW, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Thursday it had extended restrictions on transfers of money abroad until March 31.

It said that Russian nationals as well as citizens of "friendly" countries would still be able to transfer up to $1 million to their foreign accounts a month and no more than $10,000 via money transfer systems.

For individuals from "unfriendly" countries who are not working in Russia, as well as for legal entities from such states, a prohibition on money transfers abroad stays in place.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alex Richardson











