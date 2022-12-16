Russia's central bank governor Nabiullina speaks after holding rates at 7.5%















Dec 15 (Reuters) - Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina gave a news conference after the central bank left its key rate unchanged at 7.5% on Friday.

The quotes below were translated from Russian by Reuters.

NABIULLINA ON INFLATION

In November and early December, prices rose mainly due to one-off factors - most all of all, the indexation of utility tariffs. But the influence of factors that increase core inflation is increasing and this trend will continue next year.

Annual inflation will continue to slow down in the coming months. When inflation is very volatile, the annual level says little about price pressures, since it is overloaded by past shocks. In the spring, annual inflation may even drop below 4%, but this is not a characterisation of how prices are changing in the here and now.

NABIULLINA ON FUTURE INTEREST RATE DECISIONS

We gave a neutral signal. This means the next decision, the trajectory of the rate, will depend on the incoming data, on which factors - pro-inflationary or disinflationary - will prevail.

In our opinion, pro-inflationary factors prevail now, not only over the medium-term, but also over a short-term horizon. Therefore, rate changes will depend on incoming data. It is possible to hold the rate, increase it or decrease it - if disinflationary factors are realised, which we believe are weaker right now.

NABIULLINA ON THE WEST'S OIL EMBARGO

It is difficult to assess the impact it will have. We will try to do this at the February meeting, when we update our forecasts. There will also be more information, including about any retaliatory actions from the Russian side. We will take all this into account in February.

NABIULLINA ON THE SALE OF OTKRITIE BANK

As for the sale of Otkritie, it is in the final stages. We confirm out intention to complete the transaction by the end of this year.

Reporting by Reuters











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.