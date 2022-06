Pedestrians walk across Nevsky Avenue in central Saint Petersburg, Russia May 28, 2022. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

June 30 (Reuters) - Russia's economy shrank by 4.3% in May year on year after falling by a revised 2.8% in April, the economy ministry said on Thursday.

In January through May, the economic growth was 0.5% in year-on-year terms, the ministry said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.