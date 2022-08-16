Russia's fertiliser firm Eurochem asks bondholders to postpone debt payments

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Fertiliser producer EuroChem has asked holders of its $700 million 2024 bond to allow it to postpone all interest payments until the bond's final maturity date, it said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

EuroChem has also asked that noteholders approve the replacement of the bond's trustee and "discharge the Issuer and the Guarantors from covenants and certain events of defaults."

Bondholders have until September 5 to vote on the proposal with the result of the vote due to be announced on September 7 at 1600 GMT.

The firm said that Western sanctions and Russia's retaliatory capital restrictions were the reason for the interest payment freeze request.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; editing by Marc Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.