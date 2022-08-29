Russia's inflation will be 12-13% in 2022, Kremlin aide says

Sheets of the newly designed Russian 100-rouble banknotes are seen at the Goznak printing factory in Moscow, Russia July 6, 2022. Moscow News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov said inflation will come in at 12-13% in 2022, below earlier expectations, as the economy looks set to defy the gloomiest predictions of a near collapse in the face of Western sanctions.

In a televised government meeting, Belousov also said consumer goods imports had largely rebounded thanks to parallel import schemes designed to replace Western goods that firms have pulled from the Russian market.

