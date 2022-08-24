Russia's July industrial output down 0.5% y/y

MOSCOW, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Russia's industrial output fell 0.5% in July compared with a year ago, and was up 1.8% in month-on-month terms, the state statistics service said on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 2.4% decrease in output year-on-year.

Production of cars in Russia fell 80.6% year on year in July, Rosstat said.

Rosstat revised June's industrial output contraction to 2.4% from the 1.8% drop reported a month earlier. Rosstat also revised the output growth assessment of the first half of 2022 to 1.3% from 2.0%.

Rosstat provided the following headline data and sector breakdown:

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.