Russia's May auto sales down 83.5% year on year, says AEB

Cars drive along a highway in Moscow, Russia, May 17, 2017 with Moscow International Business Center also known as "Moskva-City" in the background. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

June 6 (Reuters) - Sales of new cars in Russia in May slid 83.5% year on year to 24,268 vehicles, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Monday.

The AEB said in April that it expected new car sales in Russia to fall by at least 50% in 2022 as the country's automobile market grapples with supply issues.

Reporting by Reuters

