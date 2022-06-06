Russia's May auto sales down 83.5% year on year, says AEB
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
June 6 (Reuters) - Sales of new cars in Russia in May slid 83.5% year on year to 24,268 vehicles, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Monday.
The AEB said in April that it expected new car sales in Russia to fall by at least 50% in 2022 as the country's automobile market grapples with supply issues.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.