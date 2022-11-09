Russia's Putin names companies in which buying, selling of shares restricted















MOSCOW, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Russia on Wednesday published a list of companies in which President Vladimir Putin has restricted the buying and selling of shares by foreign investors, including Unipro (UPRO.MM) and the local subsidiary of Finnish energy group Fortum (FORTUM.HE).

The list includes 191 companies in the fuel and energy complex, as well as equipment makers and servicing companies.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jan Harvey











