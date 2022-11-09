Russia's Putin names companies in which buying, selling of shares restricted

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends an exhibition marking the anniversary of a historical parade in 1941, when Soviet soldiers marched towards the front lines during World War Two, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia, November 8, 2022. Sputnik/Sergei Bobylyov/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

MOSCOW, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Russia on Wednesday published a list of companies in which President Vladimir Putin has restricted the buying and selling of shares by foreign investors, including Unipro (UPRO.MM) and the local subsidiary of Finnish energy group Fortum (FORTUM.HE).

The list includes 191 companies in the fuel and energy complex, as well as equipment makers and servicing companies.

