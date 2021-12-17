Russia's Rusal launches production at new aluminium smelter in Siberia

MOSCOW, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Russian aluminium producer Rusal said on Friday it had launched production at its long-stalled Taishet aluminium smelter in Siberia, citing rising demand for metal with a low carbon footprint in car, packaging and construction industries.

Hong-Kong listed Rusal, the world's largest aluminium producer outside China, started work on the hydro-powered Taishet project in 2007. The project was mothballed in 2009 due to weak aluminium prices, dusted off in 2017 as prices recovered and then saw a string of other delays.

Rusal spent $1.7 billion on construction of infrastructure and the first stage of the smelter, which it launched in performance testing mode on Friday and which will be followed by construction of the second stage, Rusal head of strategy Oleg Mukhamedshin told Reuters.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The first stage of the smelter will have an annual capacity of 428,500 tonnes of aluminium. It will gradually reach its production capacity in 2022, Mukhamedshin added.

The infrastructure at the plant is already ready to service the first stage of the smelter and the second one, which is due to be built in coming years.

Mukhamedshin expects Rusal to approve the start of construction of the second stage with annual capacity of 540,000 tonnes by 2024 as global demand for aluminium remains strong.

"The market is in deficit for any aluminium products in all geographic locations. In terms of products with low carbon footprint (such as Taishet's), demand for them is significantly higher than supply," he said.

Taishet is built with Rusal's own RA-400 electrolysers technology and will become the model for technology upgrades at Rusal's four other smelters in Siberia by 2030.

Mukhamedshin added that Rusal was in touch with credit rating agencies and hoped to improve its rating once its 2021 financial results are ready to reflect a declining level of net debt.

Once this process is complete, Rusal may refinance its debt with a syndicate of banks to improve its terms, he said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova and Polina Devitt Editing by Rashmi Aich and Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.