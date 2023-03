MOSCOW, March 9 (Reuters) - Russia's largest lender Sberbank (SBER.MM) expects its profit this year to return close to levels before the Ukraine crisis, CEO German Gref said on Thursday after reporting a 78.3% slump last year owing to sweeping Western sanctions.

Sberbank made a 270.5 billion rouble profit last year, down from a record 1.25 trillion roubles in 2021.

Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by David Goodman











