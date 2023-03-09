Russia's Sberbank not expecting cenbank to cut rates this year -CEO

MOSCOW, March 9 (Reuters) - Russia's biggest lender Sberbank (SBER.MM) does not expect the Bank of Russia to cut rates from 7.5% this year and sees the country's economic growth at around 0%, CEO German Gref said on Thursday.

Sberbank made a net profit of 270.5 billion roubles ($3.57 billion) in 2022, the bank said on Thursday, a 78.3% drop from the year before as sweeping Western sanctions rattled Russia's financial sector.

Gref said the bank's 2023 return on equity should come in at around 20%, up from 5.2% in 2022.

($1 = 75.9500 roubles)

