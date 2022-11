Russia's Sberbank says it has sold its 43% stake in Croatia's Fortenova

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Russian state bank Sberbank Rossii PAO (SBER.MM) said on Wednesday that it had sold its 43% stake in Croatian food producer and retailer Fortenova Grupa but did not give a reason.

In a brief statement, Sberbank said the stake had been bought by Saif Bin Markhan Alketbi, an investor from the United Arab Emirates.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Jonathan Oatis











