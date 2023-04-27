Sabadell's Q1 net profit falls 4% on banking tax despite strong lending















MADRID, April 27 (Reuters) - Spain's Sabadell (SABE.MC) on Thursday said its first-quarter net profit fell 4% from the same period in 2022 due to the impact of a new banking tax in Spain which could not be offset by a solid performance in lending income.

The country's fourth-largest bank in terms of market value reported a net profit of 205 million euros ($226.55 million) in the January to March period. Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 138 million euros.

The bank said the cost of the banking levy was 157 million euros, which it fully booked in the quarter. Many Spanish lenders, including Sabadell, Santander (SAN.MC) and Caixabank (CABK.MC) have legally challenged the tax.

Excluding the impact of the banking tax, first quarter net profit rose 69% year-on-year.

($1 = 0.9049 euros)

