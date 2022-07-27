Saint-Gobain beats half-year sales forecast, confirms guidance for 2022

The Saint-Gobain logo is seen on the company headquarters building at the La Defense business district in Courbevoie, outside Paris, France, February 19, 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

July 27(Reuters) - French construction materials group Saint-Gobain (SGOB.PA) on Wednesday reported slightly better-than-expected half-year sales and confirmed guidance for the full year.

Its half-year sales amounted to 25.5 billion euros ($25.77 billion), beating the figure of about 25.2 billion euros forecast by analysts in a company-provided consensus.

($1 = 0.9897 euros)

Reporting by Alizée Degorce and Olivier Sorgho; Editing by Jan Harvey

