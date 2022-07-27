1 minute read
Saint-Gobain beats half-year sales forecast, confirms guidance for 2022
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
July 27(Reuters) - French construction materials group Saint-Gobain (SGOB.PA) on Wednesday reported slightly better-than-expected half-year sales and confirmed guidance for the full year.
Its half-year sales amounted to 25.5 billion euros ($25.77 billion), beating the figure of about 25.2 billion euros forecast by analysts in a company-provided consensus.
($1 = 0.9897 euros)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Alizée Degorce and Olivier Sorgho; Editing by Jan Harvey
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.