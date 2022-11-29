Santander Bank Polska says higher costs of credit vacations to hit Q4















GDANSK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Santander Bank Polska (SPL1.WA) said on Tuesday it was increasing the estimated costs of credit vacations based on current data including customer participation.

The Polish arm of Spain's Banco Santander (SAN.MC) now assumes about 61% of qualified customers will make use of the scheme and sees the resulting costs lowering its fourth quarter gross financial result by about 159 million zlotys ($35.11 million).

($1 = 4.5288 zlotys)

Reporting by Karol Badohal, editing by David Evans











