Sartorius posts decline in Q1 sales as pandemic demand fades















April 20 (Reuters) - Franco-German lab supplies maker Sartorius (SATG.DE), (STDM.PA) on Thursday reported a 13.2% annual decline in first-quarter revenue as strong pandemic demand for lab equipment fades.

Sales over the three-month period dropped to 903 million euros ($989.15 million) and were also pressured by customer destocking, the company said.

During the pandemic, biotech and pharmaceutical firms benefited from surging demand for lab equipment, including COVID-19 testing tools.

Pharmaceutical companies have this year warned of a plunge in pandemic-related product sales.

Analysts expected sales to drop 2% annually to 1 billion euros in the first quarter, according to the Refinitiv mean estimate.

However, the German biotech confirmed its 2023 targets, saying that the demand normalization will not play a significant role in the second half.

"Demand for biopharmaceuticals is growing steadily, and we see new, innovative therapies making inroads," said Sartorius Chief Executive Joachim Kreuzburg.

($1 = 0.9129 euros)

