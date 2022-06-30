1 minute read
Saudi Arabia in early talks to take stake in UK's Aston Martin - FT
June 30 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund is in early talks with British luxury carmaker Aston Martin (AML.L) about taking a stake in the business that could be worth 200 million pounds ($243.5 million), the Financial Times reported on Thursday.
The FT report, which cited four people, followed a similar report from Autocar Magazine on Wednesday.
Aston Martin shares were down nearly 18% on Thursday.
($1 = 0.8214 pounds)
Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath
