Saudi Arabia in early talks to take stake in UK's Aston Martin - FT

An employee works on the interior of an Aston Martin Valkyrie car at the company’s factory in Gaydon, Britain, March 16, 2022. REUTERS/Phil Noble

June 30 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund is in early talks with British luxury carmaker Aston Martin (AML.L) about taking a stake in the business that could be worth 200 million pounds ($243.5 million), the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The FT report, which cited four people, followed a similar report from Autocar Magazine on Wednesday.

Aston Martin shares were down nearly 18% on Thursday.

($1 = 0.8214 pounds)

