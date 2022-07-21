Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding buys stake in UK's M&G Plc
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
DUBAI, July 21 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding (4280.SE) announced on Thursday an investment of 1.01 billion Saudi riyal ($269 million) in UK- listed global insurance and asset management firm M&G Plc (MNG.L).
The company mostly owned by Saudi Arabia's Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal said the investment in M&G Plc, which has more than $370 billion in assets under management, was aligned with its strategy of investing in global market leaders.
Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, took a 16.87% stake in Kingdom Holding in May.
($1 = 3.7575 riyals)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.