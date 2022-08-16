Saudi PIF buys shares in Alphabet, Zoom and Microsoft in U.S. shopping spree

Small figurines are seen in front of displayed Alphabet logo in this illustration taken February 11, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Ilustration

DUBAI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) bought shares in Alphabet (GOOGL.O), Zoom Video (ZM.O) and Microsoft (MSFT.O) as part of a wider pick of U.S. stocks, bringing the market value of the sovereign wealth fund's investment portfolio to about $40.8 billion at the end of the second quarter.

The PIF acquired 213,000 class A shares in Alphabet, 4.7 million class A shares in Zoom and 1.8 million shares in Microsoft, a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing showed.

It also acquired shares in JPMorgan (JPM.N) and BlackRock (BLK.N), buying 3.9 million shares and 741,693 shares respectively.

The fund bought 6.3 million shares in Starbucks (SBUX.O), and added other stocks including Adobe Systems (ADBE.O), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.O), Salesforce (CRM.N), Home Depot (HD.N), Costco (COST.O), Freeport-McMoRan (FCX.N), Datadog (DDOG.O) and NextEra Energy (NEE.N).

The PIF, which manages $620 billion in assets, is at the centre of Saudi Arabia’s plans to transform the economy by creating new sectors and diversifying revenues away from oil.

The PIF is pursuing a two-pronged strategy, building an international portfolio of investments while also investing locally in projects that will help to reduce Saudi Arabia’s reliance on oil.

