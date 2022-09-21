1 minute read
Schneider agrees 31 pounds-a-share deal to buy UK's Aveva
LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - France's Schneider Electric (SCHN.PA) said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy out the minority shareholders in Aveva (AVV.L) for 31 pounds a share ($35.24), in a deal that values the British industrial software company at about 9.48 billion pounds.
($1 = 0.8797 pounds)
