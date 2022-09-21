Schneider agrees 31 pounds-a-share deal to buy UK's Aveva

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The logo of Schneider Electric is seen outside a company building in Nantes, France, September 20, 2022. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - France's Schneider Electric (SCHN.PA) said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy out the minority shareholders in Aveva (AVV.L) for 31 pounds a share ($35.24), in a deal that values the British industrial software company at about 9.48 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.8797 pounds)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.