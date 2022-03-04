Second largest Dutch pension fund will sell all $1.3 bln in Russian assets

AMSTERDAM, March 4 (Reuters) - Several more Dutch pension funds have announced plans to sell all their Russian assets in protest over the country's invasion of Ukraine, they said, joining other large investors from Norway, the Netherlands, Britain and Switzerland.

Notably the Netherlands' second largest pension fund, health care workers' fund PFZW, will liquidate a portfolio of investments that had been worth 1.2 billion euros ($1.31 billion) as of mid-February, a spokesperson said on Friday.

That follows moves by Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, which on Sunday said it was divesting its entire $2.8 billion portfolio of Russian assets. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The largest Dutch pension fund, civil servants' fund ABP, said on Wednesday it would sell all Russian assets, worth 520 million euros. S8N2LZ093

A spokesperson for PFZW said the fund would face practical difficulties in disposing the assets, which are half in Russian government bonds but also include stocks and private equity investments. However it would sell them as soon as it can, as a matter of principle, they said.

Dutch metal industry fund PME and construction industry fund Bpf Bouw have also said they would sell their Russian investments, worth around 80 million euros ($87 million)combined.

($1 = 0.9166 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.