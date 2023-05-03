Securitas beats expectations on electronic security growth















STOCKHOLM, May 3 (Reuters) - Sweden's Securitas (SECUb.ST) reported on Wednesday a rise in first-quarter core profit that was slightly bigger than expected, helped by strong sales growth in its electronic security business.

Operating profit before amortisation at the world's biggest listed security services group, which last year bought Stanley Black & Decker's (SWK.N) electronic security division, was 2.18 billion crowns against a year-earlier 1.45 billion with a record quarterly profit margin of 5.8%.

Analysts had on average forecast a 2.14 billion crown profit, according to a poll on Securitas' website.

"The development was driven by the technology and solutions business supported by healthy margins in the Stanley Security acquisition," CEO Magnus Ahlqvist said in a statement.

Excluding the acquisition, electronic security sales growth was 13%. Group organic sales were up 12%, beating a mean forecast 8%. Securitas, whose biggest cost is wages for its guards, said price increases to customers were on par with wage cost increases in the quarter.

Securitas in February said labour shortages meant business conditions in Europe remained challenging after profits grew in the first quarter.

"The macroeconomic environment remains uncertain, but I am confident that we are well prepared to continue delivering high-value services even during more challenging times," Ahlqvist said on Wednesday.

Shares were up 2% at 1119 GMT.

Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard











