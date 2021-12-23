SenseTime to price shares at HK$3.85 in Hong Kong IPO - sources

The logo of artificial intelligence (AI) startup SenseTime is seen at its office in Hong Kong, China August 18, 2021. Picture taken August 18, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo/File Photo/File Photo

HONG KONG, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Chinese artificial intelligence start up SenseTime Group (0020.HK) plans to price its shares at HK$3.85 ($0.4936) each to raise $740 million in its revised Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The sources could not be named as the information has not been made public.

SenseTime declined to comment to Reuters.

($1 = 7.7993 Hong Kong dollars)

