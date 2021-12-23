European Markets
SenseTime to price shares at HK$3.85 in Hong Kong IPO - sources
HONG KONG, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Chinese artificial intelligence start up SenseTime Group (0020.HK) plans to price its shares at HK$3.85 ($0.4936) each to raise $740 million in its revised Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.
The sources could not be named as the information has not been made public.
SenseTime declined to comment to Reuters.
($1 = 7.7993 Hong Kong dollars)
Reporting by Kane Wu and Scott Murdoch; Editing by Christian Schmollinger
