Shares, currencies rally ahead of central bank decisions

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks rose on Monday following their worst week since August, while developing world currencies firmed with eyes on major central bank meetings after a decidedly hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve had hammered risk assets last week.

The Bank of England is seen hiking the key policy rate by 25 basis points this week to battle surging inflation, while the European Central Bank is expected to hold the rate, sticking to their transient inflation argument.

Accommodative stances from major central banks had helped inflows into riskier assets during the coronavirus pandemic crisis. Higher rates pose a threat, especially for emerging economies which have fallen behind the curve in tightening monetary policy such as Turkey.

Weak growth in China's factory activity in January also spelled trouble for emerging market economies dependent on demand from China. A further fall in China's exports could pressure the yuan , Commerzbank analysts said. read more

With Lunar New Year holidays thinning volumes in Asia, MSCI's index of emerging market stocks (.MSCIEF) rose 0.9%, but was set to end the month down about 2.5%. Its currencies counterpart (.MIEM00000CUS) edged higher as the dollar (.DXY) retreated slightly from multi-year highs hit last week.

Turkey's beleaguered lira rallied 1.4% despite anxiety around political interference in policy. President Tayyip Erdogan replaced the country's statistics institute's head ahead of inflation data due on Thursday, which is expected to show consumer prices surged 47% annually in January - the highest in nearly 20 years. read more

This has been fuelled by a slide in the lira thanks to unorthodox monetary policy which saw the country's policy rate being cut to 14%. The central bank is due to meet later this month and Erdogan repeated that interest rates would be lowered further. read more

"The (Turkstat) change will fuel suspicion that President Erdoğan is once again interfering with the independence of an institution," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of FX and commodity research at Commerzbank.

"If the market no longer believes (the data), it will wonder whether a bigger nominal depreciation (in the exchange rate) is justified."

Russia's rouble jumped 1%. U.S. senators are very close to reaching a deal on legislation to sanction Russia over its actions on Ukraine, including some measures that may take effect before any invasion, two leading senators said on Sunday. Moscow denies any plan to invade. read more

Strategists at Citigroup said as per their models, in the absence of geopolitical risk, the rouble should have been at 66 a dollar. The currency was last at 77.29, having breached 80 last week.

Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams

