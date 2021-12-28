Shares in Italy's Banca IFIS jump on capital boost

MILAN, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Shares in Banca IFIS jumped as much as 4.6% on Tuesday after the small Italian bank said its parent company would complete in January the proposed move of its registered offices to Switzerland - lifting IFIS' capital ratios.

Banca IFIS is 50.5% owned by La Scogliera, a holding company that belongs to Italy's Fuerstenberg family. IFIS Chairman Sebastien Egon Fuerstenberg had decided to move the legal headquarters of La Scogliera near Lausanne for personal reasons and gained approval for the move by Italy's tax agency.

IFIS late on Monday said the move had become effective and would be completed by the end of January.

Approved in June by La Scogliera shareholders, the relocation could add around 4.5 percentage points to IFIS' core capital, reversing a negative impact linked to European banking rules on capital ratios. A reverse merger of La Scogliera into IFIS was forcing the bank to deduct from its regulatory capital stakes held by minority investors.

"The news is positive for IFIS," Equita SIM analyst Andrea Lisi said.

"While management has ruled out any extraordinary capital distribution, a CET1 ratio of around 16% will remove any uncertainty over capital buffers needed to support growth and give good visibility on dividends in years ahead," he added, estimating an average dividend yield of around 6.5%.

IFIS, which runs a bad loan business and offers specialised lending to small businesses, is due to present a new business plan in February under new Chief Executive Frederik Geertman.

"The potential capital benefit was one of the main reasons for our decision to include Banca IFIS in our Italian mid corporate selected list," Intesa Sanpaolo analyst Manuela Meroni said.

Reporting by Andrea Mandalà, editing by Valentina Za and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

