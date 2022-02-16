Shimao plans to extend $947 mln trust loan payments by two years -sources

SHANGHAI, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Chinese property developer Shimao Group (0813.HK) plans to extend payments of a trust loan worth 6 billion yuan ($947 million) by two years, it told an online meeting with creditors on Wednesday, according to a memo and two sources who attended.

The Shanghai-based developer, which defaulted on a trust loan last month, has been scrambling to extend debt with creditors and dispose of assets to raise funds. read more

Shimao proposed to repay the principal and interest of the trust loan in question - of which 1.3 billion yuan will become due on Thursday, and the rest later this year - in stages in the coming three years, the sources said.

The trust loan was used to finance a development in Shenzhen.

Shimao also said it was in talks, facilitated by the Shenzhen government, with state-owned enterprises, including Shenzhen Investment Holdings, to introduce strategic investors in the development.

Shimao did not immediately respond to request for comment.

($1 = 6.3386 Chinese yuan renminbi)

