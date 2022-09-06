Siemens Energy launches 1 bln eur convertible bond to fund Siemens Gamesa deal

Siemens Energy's site is seen on the day of German Chancellor OIaf Scholz's visit, during which he saw a gas turbine meant to be transported to the compressor station of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline in Russia, in Muelheim an der Ruhr, Germany, August 3, 2022. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

FRANKFURT, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy (ENR1n.DE) has launched a 1 billion euro ($991 million) mandatory convertible bond to help fund its planned takeover bid for wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa (SGREN.MC), it said on Tuesday.

Siemens Energy in May announced a 4.05 billion euro deal to buy the remaining third in Siemens Gamesa it does not already own, hoping it can get a better handle on operational problems at the division that way. read more

At the time, Siemens Energy had said it plans to finance up to 2.5 billion euros of the transaction with equity or equity-like instruments, which can also include convertible bonds.

Outstanding notes will be converted into Siemens Energy shares at maturity on Sept. 14, 2025 and will have a maximum conversion premium of 15-20% above the reference price and a coupon of 5.125-5.625% per year, the company said.

The company said it will announce the final terms of the transaction following the completion of an accelerated bookbuilding process, which is expected to be finalised no later than Wednesday.

($1 = 1.0094 euros)

Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Christoph Steitz, Editing by Alexandra Hudson

