Slovak current account shows 97 million euro deficit in May

July 20 (Reuters) - Slovakia's current account (SKCURA=ECI) showed a deficit of 97 million euros ($99.26 million) in May after a revised gap of 831 million euros in April, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

The April figure was revised from an originally reported deficit of 788 million euros.

($1 = 0.9772 euros)

Reporting by Jan Lopatka

