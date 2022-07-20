1 minute read
Slovak current account shows 97 million euro deficit in May
July 20 (Reuters) - Slovakia's current account (SKCURA=ECI) showed a deficit of 97 million euros ($99.26 million) in May after a revised gap of 831 million euros in April, central bank data showed on Wednesday.
The April figure was revised from an originally reported deficit of 788 million euros.
($1 = 0.9772 euros)
Reporting by Jan Lopatka
