Slovak government backs proposal for tax on Russian oil processing

PRAGUE, May 18 (Reuters) - Slovakia's government on Wednesday approved a finance ministry proposal for a special tax on Russian crude processed in the country that can help to raise budget revenue for state anti-inflation measures, the government office website showed.

Finance Minister Igor Matovic proposed the tax on Tuesday for Wednesday's government meeting, drawing some criticism from a government coalition partner. read more

The bill next heads to parliament for a vote.

The proposal comes as European Union states seek to agree on an embargo on Russian oil over its invasion of Ukraine. Slovakia has sought an exemption from the oil ban.

Slovakia relies on Russian crude via the Soviet-era Druzhba (Friendship) pipeline. The country's sole refinery is operated by Slovnaft, which is controlled by Hungary's MOL (MOLB.BU).

The special tax could raise up to nearly 300 million euros, which would help the budget as the government seeks ways to help ease the burden of soaring inflation on households.

Matovic said the tax of 30% should be paid from the difference between the price of crude from Russia and that from other suppliers.

Economy Minister Richard Sulik, whose SaS party has opposed higher taxes, said the tax could lead to higher fuel prices, and he has threatened to veto the plan.

In February, the government had sought a tax on "excess profits" from nuclear power production as it looked for ways to help households cope with soaring energy bills.

It scrapped that tax after reaching a deal to cap household electricity prices with Slovenske Elektrarne (ENEISL.UL), which operates the country's two nuclear plants and is majority-owned by Italy's Enel (ENEI.MI) and Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky's EPH group.

