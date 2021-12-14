Slovak parliament approves 2022 budget with planned 5.5 bln euro deficit

PRAGUE, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Slovakia's parliament approved a 2022 state budget on Tuesday with a planned deficit of 5.5 billion euros, or 4.94% of gross domestic product, as it tries to bring the shortfall back towards levels that comply with euro zone rules.

The deficit is expected to hit 7.92% of GDP this year due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Slovakia has been hit harder than many countries in Europe in the last year by the COVID-19 pandemic and has again faced lockdown restrictions in the past month, although those have been eased for vaccinated people.

However, Slovakia has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the European Union and hospitals have felt the strain of a recent rise in COVID-19 infections.

The 2022 budget is likely to come under further pressure from the latest wave of the pandemic, which the plan's fiscal projections envisage persisting into the first months of the new year.

The public finances have been sorely strained by lower tax revenues, support programmes for those affected by the pandemic and by newly approved cash handouts for over-60s intended to encourage them to get vaccinated.

Slovakia's public debt is expected to have swollen to 61.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) this year from below 50% before the pandemic.

Under the government's fiscal plans, the deficit should fall to below an EU-prescribed limit of 3% of GDP and state debt should return to below 60% of GDP in 2023.

