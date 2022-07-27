Smurfit Kappa says gas rationing may lead to shortage of paper in Europe

DUBLIN, July 27 (Reuters) - Europe's largest paper packaging producer, Smurfit Kappa (SKG.I), expects a shortage of paper on the continent if gas rationing impacts production in the coming months, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

"We would expect to be prioritised but in the event of gas rationing, I think we, the industry, would be rationed as well. It is obviously a massive unknown situation," CEO Tony Smurfit said on an analyst call.

"Clearly it would have a very dramatic effect on the market place because the largest paper producing nation in Europe is Germany. If paper was to be stopped, while we would be happy enough that we could continue to supply our box plants and customers, there will be some shortages in Europe."

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely

