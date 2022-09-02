SNAPSHOT Wall Street climbs at open after August jobs report

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., August 22, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Sept 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Friday after data showed stronger-than-expected jobs growth in August, but cooling wage increases and a rise in unemployment rate eased some concerns about inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 192.08 points, or 0.61%, at the open to 31,848.50.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened higher by 27.81 points, or 0.70%, at 3,994.66, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 114.01 points, or 0.97%, to 11,899.14 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.