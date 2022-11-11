SNB ready to take "all measures necessary" to tame inflation-Jordan















BERN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank is prepared to take "all measures necessary" to bring inflation back down to its 0-2% target range, Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Friday.

"The current monetary policy is not sufficiently restrictive to bring inflation back to the range of price stability over the medium term," Jordan told an event in Bern.

The central bank would use interest rates as well as currency purchases and sales to steer policy towards its goal, he said.

Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields











