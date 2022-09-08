SNB's Maechler: inflation expectations are anchored

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Swiss National Bank (SNB) Governing Board member Andrea Maechler speaks as she attends a news conference in Bern, Switzerland June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Inflation is back but the first data points show it stabilising and businesses expect it to come back down again, Swiss National Bank Governing Board member Andrea Maechler said on Thursday.

"People expect inflation to come down," Maechler told an event entitled 'The Current Global Financial Landscape' organised by the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce in Zurich.

She added that in a fragile world, it was important for policymakers to move "step by step".

Reporting by Paul Carrel; Editing by Michael Shields

