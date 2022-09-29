SoftBank to dissolve stake in Swedish cloud computing provider Sinch















Sept 29 (Reuters) - Swedish cloud computing services provider Sinch AB (SINCH.ST) said on Thursday that Japan's SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) would dissolve its entire stake in the company.

Softbank will sell its 5% stake to Sinch's chief executive, Johan Hedberg, and its largest shareholder, Neqst D2.

Investment company Neqst D2 will hold about 18.6% of Sinch's outstanding stake at the completion of the sale, Sinch added.

Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler











