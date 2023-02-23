Solvay reports a record underlying Ebitda in 2022, raises dividend















BRUSSELS, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Belgian chemicals group Solvay (SOLB.BR) said on Thursday its annual underlying Ebitda reached a new record in 2022, at 3.23 billion euros ($3.43 billion), a performance mainly driven by higher prices.

The Brussels-based company said in a statement its fourth quarter net sales stood at 3.29 billion euros, higher both than the year-ago figure and the average forecast in a company poll of 3.25 billion euros.

For 2023, Solvay sees its underlying EBITDA currently decreasing by 3% to 9% versus 2022, due to "softer volumes in key markets".

Solvay also raised its dividend by 0.20 euro to 4.05 euro per share, subject to shareholder approval.

($1 = 0.9410 euros)

Reporting by Marine Strauss; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten











