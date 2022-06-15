1 minute read
Some 4.48 bln euros of Russian assets frozen in Germany - FinMin
BERLIN, June 15 (Reuters) - Some 4.48 billion euros ($4.67 billion) worth of Russian assets are currently frozen in Germany after European Union countries earlier this month agreed on their sixth package of sanctions against Moscow, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said.
"Among those are central bank deposits, corporate shareholdings and other assets," Lindner told journalists on Wednesday.
($1 = 0.9587 euros)
Reporting by Christian Kraemer; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Thomas Escritt
