S&P revises Italy's outlook to stable from positive

The S&P Global logo is displayed on its offices in the financial district in New York City, U.S., December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

July 26 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings said on Tuesday it had revised its outlook on its unsolicited BBB/A-2 ratings on Italy to stable from positive.

The ratings agency, which affirmed all of its sovereign ratings on the country, said the stable outlook balances rising risks to the economy and public finances from external and domestic factors.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.