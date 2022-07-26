1 minute read
S&P revises Italy's outlook to stable from positive
July 26 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings said on Tuesday it had revised its outlook on its unsolicited BBB/A-2 ratings on Italy to stable from positive.
The ratings agency, which affirmed all of its sovereign ratings on the country, said the stable outlook balances rising risks to the economy and public finances from external and domestic factors.
Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva
