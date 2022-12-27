Spain announces $10.6 bln package to ease inflation pain in 2023















MADRID, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Tuesday announced a new 10-billion-euro ($10.65 billion) package of measures to counter inflation in 2023, bringing total such aid to 45 billion euros since early 2022.

Like other European countries, Spain faces a surging cost-of-living crisis exacerbated by the impact of the war in Ukraine on energy prices.

The package includes a one-off bonus of 200 euros for about 4.2 million households with annual incomes up to 27,000 euros, zero value-added tax on essential food supplies, and the extension of tax cuts for energy bills into the first half of next year, Sanchez said.

Sanchez said the aid provided so far had helped Spain register strong economic growth this year, which he put at over 5%, above the Bank of Spain's latest projection of 4.6%.

($1 = 0.9387 euros)

Reporting by David Latona and Belén Carreño; Editing by Andrei Khalip











