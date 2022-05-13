Spain April final CPI 8.3% y/y vs 9.8% in March

A woman pays with a credit card at a restaurant in Playa del Ingles, Maspalomas on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain, May 3, 2022. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

May 13 (Reuters) - Spanish national consumer prices rose 8.3% year-on-year in April, according to data from the National Statistics Institute on Friday, compared to 9.8% in March, and a Reuters poll forecast of 8.4%.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, was at 4.4% year-on-year, up from a reading of 3.4% a month earlier, the National Statistics Institute data showed.

Spanish European Union-harmonised prices rose 8.3% from a year earlier, down from 9.8% in March, and in line with the Reuters forecast of 8.3%.

Reporting by Filipe Bragança

