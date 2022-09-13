Spain August final 12-month inflation at 10.5%
Sept 13 (Reuters) - Spanish consumer prices rose 10.5% year-on-year in August, a tad higher than the flash estimate released last month, but down from 10.8% in the period through July, according to final data released by the National Statistics Institute showed on Tuesday.
Analysts polled by Reuters saw the 12-month inflation to August at 10.4%.
Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, was 6.4% year-on-year, up from 6.1% a month earlier.
Spanish European Union-harmonised prices rose 10.5% from a year earlier, a higher than the flash estimate of 10.3% released two weeks ago.
