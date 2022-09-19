Spain: closing down energy-intensive firms during consumption peaks is an option

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

MADRID, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Spanish Industry Minister Reyes Maroto said on Monday obliging energy-intensive companies to close down during consumption peaks is an option on the table this winter if required.

The companies would be compensated financially, she said in an interview with Spanish news agency Europa Press, adding there is no need to impose such closures now.

