1 minute read
Spain: closing down energy-intensive firms during consumption peaks is an option
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MADRID, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Spanish Industry Minister Reyes Maroto said on Monday obliging energy-intensive companies to close down during consumption peaks is an option on the table this winter if required.
The companies would be compensated financially, she said in an interview with Spanish news agency Europa Press, adding there is no need to impose such closures now.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.