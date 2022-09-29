Spain hopes to gain 3.14 billion euros in revenues with new tax proposals















MADRID, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Spanish government hopes to increase tax revenues by 3.14 billion euros ($3 billion) next year with a series of tax changes, including a new wealth tax and corporate and capital gains tax increases, Budget minister Maria Jesus Montero said on Thursday.

The government would also cut taxes on people with lowest incomes and small- and medium-sized businesses, she said.

The government would create a new wealth tax on the 23,000-odd people with assets worth at least 3 million euro ($2.9 million), she told reporters.

She also said the government would increase tax on capital gains above a threshold of 200,000 euros and on companies with at least 200 million euro annual income.

European governments are scrambling to increase revenues to balance their accounts after spending and debt jumped during the pandemic and energy subsidies as well as inflation mitigation measures now weigh on budgets. ($1 = 1.0318 euros)

