Spain to issue net 70 bln euros worth of bonds in 2023 - budget draft

MADRID, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Spain plans to issue a net 70 billion euros ($69.03 billion) worth of bonds in 2023, 5 billion euros less that it plans to issue in 2022, according to a budget draft released on Thursday by the government.
In gross terms, the Spanish treasury plans to issue some 257 billion euros in bonds in 2023, the document said.
($1 = 1.0141 euros)
