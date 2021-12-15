Spain November final CPI at 5.5%, the fastest pace in 29 years

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Spanish national consumer prices rose 5.5% year-on-year in November, the fastest pace since 1992, according to data from the National Statistics Institute on Wednesday, compared to 5.4% in October and a 5.6% flash estimate, largely due to higher food and fuel costs.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, was 1.7% year on year, compared to a reading of 1.4% a month earlier, INE added.

Spanish European Union-harmonised prices rose 5.5% from a year earlier, up from 5.4% in October and slightly below a Reuters forecast of 5.6%.

Reporting by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez, editing by Inti Landauro

