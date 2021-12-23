Skip to main content
Spain Q3 GDP growth revised to 2.6% q/q from 2.0%, INE says

Dec 23 (Reuters) - The Spanish economy grew a faster 2.6% in the third quarter from the previous one, National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Thursday, revising the data from a preliminary 2.0% announced two months ago.

The revised year-on-year growth in the third quarter was 3.4% up from 2.7%, INE said.

The INE also revised quarterly GDP data for the second quarter to a 1.2% expansion from a previous 1.1% and for the first quarter to a 0.7% contraction from a previous 0.6% contraction.

