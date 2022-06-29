1 minute read
Spain retail sales rise 1.4% y/y in May
June 28 (Reuters) - Spanish retail sales rose by 1.4% in May from a year earlier on a calendar-adjusted basis, after rising 1.6% in April, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Wednesday.
The figure was above a growth of 1.3% expected by economists polled by Reuters.
