Spain retail sales rise 1.4% y/y in May

June 28 (Reuters) - Spanish retail sales rose by 1.4% in May from a year earlier on a calendar-adjusted basis, after rising 1.6% in April, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Wednesday.

The figure was above a growth of 1.3% expected by economists polled by Reuters.

Reporting by Mariana Ferreira Azevedo, editing by Inti Landauro

