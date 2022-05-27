Spain retail sales rise 1.5% y/y in April
May 27 (Reuters) - Spanish retail sales rose 1.5% in April from a year earlier on a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis, after falling 4.1% in March, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Friday.
The growth compared with a 1.9% contraction expected by economists polled by Reuters.
The March figure was revised from a previous 4.2% contraction released last month, INE said.
